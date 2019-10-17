The Lord’s Diner helps young ghosts and goblins get ready for the season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The season for spooky stories, candy and kids dressing up in fun costumes is quickly approaching and one local diner is giving families just that.

The Lord’s Diner, which is known for serving meals to the hungry, is also going to offer them Halloween costumes.

It has been sorting through boxes, upon boxes of donated Halloween items.

The diner’s director says they have been going through donated Halloween costumes and putting them together with all of their correct pieces. They are gearing up for the week of Halloween to give parents and children an array of available costumes to choose from.

“As they come in for dinner, we have them have their meal and then we escort them back here and let them shop, they can pick whatever they want,” said Jan Haberly, Director of The Lord’s Diner. “Usually their parents, or one of their parents are helping them pick what they want and trying them on and we have the most fun watching all the kids enjoy picking out their costume.”

Haberly says they started giving out donated costumes years ago when the St. Thomas MOMS group started bringing in gently used Halloween costumes.

The Lord’s Diner will officially start giving out costumes to families on Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The diner has several costumes, but they say their ministry has grown and more and more kids are coming in, so their need for more costumes has grown as well.

They are still accepting donated costumes and encouraging the community to donate other clothing items they may have available.

“After this big gathering of costumes, we start gathering socks and hats and gloves for the winter and we give those out in December,” said Haberly. “So, if you are thinking about winter, you might think about some socks, or hats or gloves, because we give those out to the adults.”

If you would like to learn how to volunteer or have items to donate, visit The Lord’s Diner at 520 N Broadway, or you can contact them by phone at: (316) 266-4966.

Each year The Lord's Diner hands out Halloween costumes to our young guests. Just look at those happy happy faces! Thank you to those that donate new and used costumes!! Posted by The Lord's Diner on Thursday, November 2, 2017

