The other epidemic: Wichita Family Crisis Center addressing domestic violence before it gets deadly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Demand for services at the Wichita Family Crisis Center is up. The city of Wichita has seen two separate presumed domestic violence homicides in two weeks, marking the sixth domestic violence homicide in Wichita in 2020.

“How are we missing the red flags? Two domestic violence shelters with a total of 60 beds for the entire city? How many more must die? It’s time to talk about THIS epidemic,” the Wichita Family Crisis Center says in a new campaign.

Amanda Meyers, executive director for WFCC told KSN a month ago they were bracing for an influx of people in need of shelter. Take the coronavirus pandemic, couple it with uncertainties surrounding the economy, jobs and health, add that to a potentially abusive situation and it’s a potential for disaster.

“We’re talking about all the kinds of things you can do to protect yourself and all the things to look for. That’s to look for in your own relationships but also with your neighbors, with your friends, in your Zoom happy hours. That kind of thing,” Meyers said.

Donations can be made here: http://www.wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org/donate/

Additionally, the crisis center has a list of desperate needs for their clients which can be dropped off at Healing Waters in Bradley Fair. There are sacks to leave the items outside or you can call the spa and they will send someone to your car.