The Queen addresses the UK’s response to coronavirus in a rare broadcast

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (WLNS) – Queen Elizabeth II made a special address to the UK and the Commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” said The Queen.

In an address to the nation, the 93-year-old queen said the pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody, according to a report from the Associated Press.

4,934 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, a rise of 621 in one day, according to BBC News.

Credit: BBC News

The speech, which was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle, marks her fifth special televised address to the public, according to Royal Producer at ITV News, Lizzie Robinson.

The other four televised special addresses during her reign include the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, ahead of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and about the Gulf War in 1991.

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held telephone conversations with staff at two UK hospitals to thank them for their tireless work responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, The Countess of Wessex joined a series of video conferences to find out how different communities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

