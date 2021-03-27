The return of football to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — After more than a year-long wait, football is finally back for junior colleges in Kansas, including Hutchinson Community College with the number one nationally ranked Blue Dragons.

Unlike the opening game for the HCC’s women’s basketball season a couple of months ago, 1,500 fans were allowed to watch their team take the field, a tall task for stadium staff.

Nathan Shelton, an employee for HCC’s grounds department explained, “I’m ready for the fans to see all of the new stuff that we’ve done a lot of additive stuff around here with the maintenance… We work really hard, I take a lot of pride in what I do here to make sure when people come here, that they enjoy their experience here at Gowans.”

On the field, this is a HCC team led by a new head coach, Drew Dallas. He had to wait more than a year to take the field with his team after accepting the job as head coach.

“It’s just fun,” said Dallas. “All of the adversity we’ve been through as a team here over the last 14-15 months and getting to see this day come to fruition is pretty exciting.”

“We just look forward to what Blue Dragon football can continue to do,” added Josh Gooch, HCC’s Athletic Director.

As for the fans, they are led by coach Dallas’ family who was spotted tailgating hours before kickoff.

The wife of Coach Dallas, Heather Dallas, told us, “We love football and we love our husbands and all of the hard work they do so we’re excited to be here for them.”

HCC ended up dominating Coffeyville Community College 33-10 to open the season.