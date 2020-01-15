The road ends at the AFC Championship for Arrowhead Express

It is all aboard the last ride of the Arrowhead Express.

“We will probably leave around 7 a.m. That will put us in the tailgate mode around 10:30 a.m.,” says Superfan Kelly Kennedy.

The AFC Championship will be the last stop for the diesel bus driven by Kennedy.

“There was no way,” says Kennedy, “just no way we could justify that.”

One look at the cost to be in Miami to watch the big game, should the Chiefs make it, and he knew it just was not happening.

“We started looking at the tickets and were like, yeah, maybe not so much,” he says.

But you won’t hear Kennedy complaining. Forget the bus, he will still have home field advantage with the best seats in the house.

“I will be sitting here with a drink in the cup holder and screaming as loud as we can scream,” says Kennedy.

Which means the end of the road for Kennedy and the Arrowhead Express’s last stop.

“I can sit at home and watch it down in my cave on my 150ft screen,” he says. “The bus and the boys will be here.”