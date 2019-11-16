The Salvation Army gifts the in-need

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – The Salvation Army is stocking up on more than just food this holiday season.

The organization is currently at full capacity and keeping hygiene products stocked is can be difficult during the holidays.

“We were doing an inventory, this week, to kind of get ready for Christmas and to see where we were at,” said Director of Homeless Resources, Jaime Scott.

That’s when the Director of Homeless resources Jaimie Scott noticed they were running low on makeup products. She took the need to social media– asking for donations, for everyone to enjoy Santa’s gifts.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations for unopened hygiene products. These unopened products are given to anyone who is in need of the products.

“Santa Claus comes Christmas Eve and all of our residents have a stocking outside their door, in Christmas morning, and generally that makeup and a makeup bag is left in those stocking,” said Director of Homeless Resources, Jaime Scott.

She says the makeup helps the women in the shelter in more ways than one.

“By being able to give them makeup and things like that, they can feel better about themselves, they go in confidently into a job interview and hopefully secure that income that they’re going to need to afford that housing.”

The organization is open year-round and is continuously running out of supplies. Scott said people can help by saving their unused travel products and bringing them to the facility.

People wanting to donate makeup or other hygiene products can do so by going to The Salvation Army on 350 North Market St.

