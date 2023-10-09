WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army has partnered with the City of Wichita Park and Recreation to distribute winter supplies to those in need.

“If you or someone you know is in need of a coat, sweater, or blanket, simply bring identification for each member of your household and visit one of the Wichita locations listed below during the dates and times noted. Quantities are limited; items available while supplies last,” reads The Salvation Army’s flyer.

The Warm Hearts Coat Distribution takes place Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Distribution will take place at the following Salvation Army locations:

Wichita Park and Recreation will also be distributing “winter items” during the same time frame.

Distribution will take place at the following Wichita Park and Recreation facilities: