DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby football’s DaSaahn Brame is still in the early phases of his high school career. Yet, the rising junior is already turning heads as a top recruit in the class of 2025, collecting over 20 offers from universities around the country.

“I mean it’s great,” Brame said. “I enjoy every second of it, going to see different places around the country. So yeah, it’s definitely a cool thing,”

The 16-year-old has yet to show his full potential. He’s battled injuries through his first two seasons and says he only played four weeks in 2022.

“I tore my MCL last year, so it was kind of hard. I didn’t have a lot of catches last year, so I want to definitely build on that and get a lot more of those this year,” Brame said.

Athletic talent seems to run in his bloodline. Both of Brame’s parents were athletes at K-State. His father DaVon Brame was a defensive end for the Wildcats from 1997-2000. His mother Nicole was a forward for K-State Women’s Basketball from 1996-2000.

“We’re both some very competitive people,” DaVon said, “His mom was a big-time star basketball player at K-State. So I think his competitiveness comes from both of us.”

“[DaVon] was a big guy, a big strong guy,” DaSaahn said, “I always come back when we have a max that week and try and always beat his numbers and all that good stuff. So yeah, there’s definitely a family rivalry going on.”

Derby Head Football Coach Brandon Clark is also close with the Brame family. He played college football at K-State with DaVon.

“We never saw the full DaSaahn last year, but this year we will,” Clark said. “He’s one of the strongest guys in the weight room, he’s one of the fastest guys on the field, he’s got good agility. He’s just an overall great athlete.”

After spending nearly 10 years apart, an accident brought their worlds back together.

“I was in a bad car accident while I was at work and [Clark] didn’t know I was here,” DaVon said. “He heard it on the news and he came to see me in the hospital. And that is how we reconnected after college.”

Once DaVon heard coach Clark was the head coach at Derby, it was a “no-brainer” to have him as DaSaahn’s coach. Clark explains their two families are fully intertwined.

“His dad and I are best friends, his mom and my wife are best friends, our families hang out all the time, so, it’s kind of fun,” Clark said. “To watch [DaSaahn] get all these accolades and to be able to get his college paid for is pretty cool.”

DaVon coached his son in junior football. It’s no surprise Clark says the two have similar qualities and mindsets.

“His size, his athletic ability, his just never take a play off, never take a rep off, do everything right and become the best football player they can,” Clark said.

“The kid is way more talented than I was in football. If he continues the route that he’s going, I think he can make it into a professional career,” said DaVon.

While DaVon says he’d love to see DaSaahn become a Wildcat, he says it’s his journey. A journey that coach Clark believes will be incredible to watch.

“The sky is the limit for him, you know, and he’s going to reach that,” Clark said. “He’s going to reach the sky because of his work ethic, his leadership ability, the person that he is on and off the field … I mean he’s a very humble kid. He does a lot of community service work. All of that combined is going to take him to wherever he wants to go,” Clark said.

