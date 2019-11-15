‘The Tale of Captain Nightengale’: High school student writes children’s book

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local Wichita High School student might be getting her first book published sooner than expected.

“My favorite part is when I get to read it because you can hear the climax when reading it and once you hit that punch line you can hear it in your voice and it’s just really exciting,” said East High senior, Ashley Kortkamp.

Ashley Kortkamp is a senior at Wichita East. She wrote a children’s book, “The Tale of Captain Nightengale” to submit in the Educators Rising competition this past year.

“The concept started last year in my creative writing class, we were asked to write a children’s book, and it was kind of loosely based off of the idea I had and then I wrote the story from there kind of listening to pirate music,” said East High senior, Ashley Kortkamp.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sealing, after the first couple of weeks, the senior mentioned she doubted herself while writing the story, almost giving up and not submitting her book.

“But for a while there, in the middle, I just kind of wanted to give it up. It’s like “oh, well what’s the point” you know kind of just lost a lot of motivation in my schoolwork and writing,” said East High senior, Ashley KortKamp.

Ashley is the first student from her school to be placed in the state Educators Rising competition.

“I was very surprised. I normally don’t win stuff like this, so it just makes me very happy and it’s an opportunity I don’t want to give up.”

She plans on attending Friends University after she graduates.

