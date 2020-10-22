“The violence needs to end”: Wichita mom speaks out after shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Stryker Sports Complex shooting forced the league to cancel the rest of the season. This means hundreds of area kids can no longer play football. KSN News spoke with one family about what with this means for them moving forward.

Lisa Bauman is a mother of two little leaguers. A 9 and 11 year old. Both boys have been playing football since they could walk. Bauman says she got a call from one of her son’s coaches late last night explaining what happened. Still in shock today she is trying to explain to her kids why they can’t play anymore. She says football was their only outlet during the pandemic.

“But like my 6th grader he is in the house all the time they need an outlet to be able and get out and have fun. And that is what football is supposed to be. That’s what saddens me the most is something like that is not what a child should see. It could cause trauma later on in life,”

said Bauman.

Bauman, says she hopes people will learn from this experience. She is looking to take her kids to other towns to play football.

