The Wichita Fire Department is battling to contain a house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is trying to contain a house fire on 745 North Custer. This was reported around 7:20 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department says they can see a heavy amount of smoke coming from the home.

There is no information as to what started the fire or reports of any injuries.

KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will be bringing updates as they come.

