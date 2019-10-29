The Wichita Fire Department is battling to contain a house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is trying to contain a house fire on 745 North Custer. This was reported around 7:20 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department says they can see a heavy amount of smoke coming from the home.

There is no information as to what started the fire or reports of any injuries.

KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will be bringing updates as they come.

House fire at W Central and N Custer. Crews have a heavy smoke showing #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 29, 2019

