WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is trying to contain a house fire on 745 North Custer. This was reported around 7:20 p.m.
The Wichita Fire Department says they can see a heavy amount of smoke coming from the home.
There is no information as to what started the fire or reports of any injuries.
KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will be bringing updates as they come.
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs drop third straight at home, Matt Moore delivers
- The Wichita Fire Department is battling to contain a house fire in west Wichita
- Deaf Derby doctor now treats deaf patients
- Chicken Suit: Popeyes taken to court over sandwich shortage
- The fire department battles fire at an abandoned building