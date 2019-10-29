Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The Wichita Fire Department is trying to contain a fire in south Wichita

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is working to put out a fire in a hotel on 4449 South Broadway.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the Citi Host Hotel caught on fire and firefighters are working to put it out.

Luckily crews were able to respond to the hotel fire in a fast manner because of the hotel being located just across the street from the fire station.

The fire department says crews have closed Broadway just south of the incident.

There is no information as to what caused the fire or reports of any injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories