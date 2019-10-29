The Wichita Fire Department is trying to contain a fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is working to put out a fire in a hotel on 4449 South Broadway.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the Citi Host Hotel caught on fire and firefighters are working to put it out.

Luckily crews were able to respond to the hotel fire in a fast manner because of the hotel being located just across the street from the fire station.

The fire department says crews have closed Broadway just south of the incident.

There is no information as to what caused the fire or reports of any injuries.

Building fire in the 4400 blk of S Broadway. Crews have closed Broadway N/S of this location. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 29, 2019

