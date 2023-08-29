WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Labor Day this coming Monday, several City of Wichita facilities will close, and others will have special hours.

A news release from the city says CityArts and the Mid-American All-Indian Indian Museum will be closed from Saturday through Monday.

On Sunday, the Wichita Public Library will also be closed through Monday.

On Monday, the following facilities will be closed:

  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administrative offices and Recreation Centers
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Cowtown
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • WATER Center
  • Animal Shelter
  • Brooks Landfill

The City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Monday.

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., O.J. Watson Park will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with rides open noon-5 p.m., Botanica and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open regular hours.