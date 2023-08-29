WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Labor Day this coming Monday, several City of Wichita facilities will close, and others will have special hours.
A news release from the city says CityArts and the Mid-American All-Indian Indian Museum will be closed from Saturday through Monday.
On Sunday, the Wichita Public Library will also be closed through Monday.
On Monday, the following facilities will be closed:
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administrative offices and Recreation Centers
- Wichita Art Museum
- Cowtown
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- WATER Center
- Animal Shelter
- Brooks Landfill
The City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Monday.
Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., O.J. Watson Park will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with rides open noon-5 p.m., Botanica and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open regular hours.