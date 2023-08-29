WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Labor Day this coming Monday, several City of Wichita facilities will close, and others will have special hours.

A news release from the city says CityArts and the Mid-American All-Indian Indian Museum will be closed from Saturday through Monday.

On Sunday, the Wichita Public Library will also be closed through Monday.

On Monday, the following facilities will be closed:

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices and Recreation Centers

Wichita Art Museum

Cowtown

Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

WATER Center

Animal Shelter

Brooks Landfill

The City says there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Monday.

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., O.J. Watson Park will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with rides open noon-5 p.m., Botanica and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open regular hours.