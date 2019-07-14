‘They are all children of God’: Churches hold prayer vigil for immigrants in detention centers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several churches joined together Saturday morning in downtown Wichita to pray for justice for immigrants in detention centers.

“For people who are crossing the border and just to bring attention that these people are human that they are all children of God,” said Pastor Rachel Ringenberg Miller of Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton.

Pastor Ringenberg Miller’s congregation along with College Hill United Methodist Church and Pine Valley Christian Church both in Wichita, organized the vigil at Old Town Plaza. At one point, they passed out tiny water bottles with a big purpose.

“The thought of not having our water and food and having our kids separated from us is just so huge,” said Pastor Ringenberg Miller. “This little act of water just reminds us of the burden that people carry with them.”

Amy Schmidt, a member with the Shalom Mennonite Church, saw first hand some of the burdens at the border. She took an educational trip there back in May and said seeing the children trying to reconnect with their families was heartbreaking.

“I think as much awareness as we can raise about the need that’s out there and what can we do to help and what can we do to make a difference with our laws and with our actions,” said Schmidt.