‘They could be planning my funeral’: Lyft driver describes shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lyft driver is recovering after she was shot twice during an attempted robbery while on the job.

“I just want to know why he did it. What in the right mind makes you think that it’s OK to do that to people?” Jeanne Felsted says.

She says her passenger jumped up, wrapped his arm around her neck and put a gun to her head.

“You just have everything going through your head. I have a baby. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I was gonna die,” Felsted says.

Felsted stayed calm while reaching for her pepper spray. As soon as she turned around to start spraying, she remembers getting shot.

“He shot one through the back seat and thank God I was turned the way I was because it would’ve went through my chest,” Felsted says.

One bullet hit her elbow and another is still in her foot.

In response, Lyft called the passenger’s behavior unacceptable and permanently banned them.

The company issued a new statement to WSMV-TV on Monday:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and we take any incident like this incredibly seriously. We’re in touch with law enforcement and will continue to support their efforts. We have also been in touch with the driver, and have connected her with dedicated support.”

Felsted believes he was a teenager trying to be someone else.

“It wasn’t him. That’s what I found out later. It wasn’t his account. He had stolen someone else’s phone and used their Lyft account to be picked up,” Felsted said.

Felsted was renting a car and driving for Lyft through their Express Drive program. She had been on the job for two weeks driving from Giles County to Nashville.

She’s now not sure if she’ll drive again.

“I’m actually really scared to go back to work. I don’t even know if I’m going to go back to work any time soon,” Felsted said.

