‘They deserve this’: Wichita North High graduates get their shining moment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Watching seniors walk the graduation stage is maybe just one more thing 2020 has taught us that we have taken for granted.

But this morning, along with other USD 259 high schools, seniors at Wichita North High got to have their shining moment.

“100 percent. They deserve this,” says Wichita North High School Principle Lori Doyle.

“Everyone is coming to see me a little embarrassing,” says Wichita North High School graduate Diego Marrufo-Najera.

The school set the stage for a moment so seniors could do it right, even though not as originally planned.

“At first they announced we were going to do it in an arena I think downtown,” Marrufo-Najera.

The drive-thru ceremony at Wichita North High School didn’t mean parents couldn’t step out safely to embrace their seniors as they got their diploma and a snapshot moment of how 2020 has looked in many ways for these students and what they’ve been through.

“It did affect me and my friends and I also have club activities so it did actually affect me but luckily I was able to find a way to live fine,” said Marrufo-Najera.

Marrufo-Najera is a bit shy and also very bright. He will be studying game design at Wichita State Univerity next year. His road to this stage began in Mexico and he would not trade his experience at Wichita North High School for anything.

“When I came here I was secluded and everything but luckily I made some friends and able to have fun with them.”

The cheers and emotions were made possible by the school district which knew these smiles were worth the wait.

“They worked hard their entire educational career to get to this point so we want to celebrate them,” said Doyle.