1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘They need our services and support more than ever’: Wichita non-profits navigate COVID-19 roadblocks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “They need our services and support more than ever,” said Mary Shannon, President of Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

That support for some is shelter, “We’re extending our hours, so people can stay in place and stay safe. We’re providing extra meals,” said Angela Perez, HumanKind Ministries’ Director of Development and Community Engagement.

For 2,300 Kansas kids that support is their big brothers and big sisters. “Kids are out of school. They’re driving their parents a little crazy and everyone is trying to figure out how to continue learning while at home and outside of that classroom environment. Our mentors are really stepping up,” said Shannon.

The stay-at-home order and social distancing are changing the way they connect. Matches are staying in touch with video chat and door step deliveries.

For some non-profits, Habitat for Humanity that isn’t an option. “Really difficult to build a house and keep 6-feet of separation,” said Ann Fox, Executive Director of Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

Fox says this pandemic has made them realize how much volunteers impact their work. The other part of course is donor funds, “Knowing that the companies in our community are all suffering greatly, we recognize it’s going to be very difficult for the corporate support that we are used to,” said Fox.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some non-profits to cancel major fundraising events like For Kids Sake. Similar to other industries, they are trying to survive online. “Give what you would give to have a cup of coffee out or the gas money you’d spend driving to the office. I don’t foresee that would cover our gap by any means but its a start,” said Shannon.

“For those who can help, definitely help. Everyone else stay positive and stay inside,” said Perez.

Despite stay-at-home orders, there are still ways you can volunteer virtually. Habitat for Humanity is searching for volunteers to help teach finance skills. Meanwhile, Big Brothers Big Sisters are looking for volunteers to help tutor kids.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories