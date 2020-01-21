Thieves carjack woman at Wichita church

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is recovering Monday after she says two men attacked her Sunday morning and took off with her car.

“I was afraid of being hurt really bad or worse,” said Cheryl Anderson.

Cheryl Anderson feared for her life Sunday after she said two suspects attacked her in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“I was behind another lady pulling into our parking lot,” said Anderson.

Anderson arrived early morning to church like she does every Sunday, but this time she noticed two young men walking in the middle of the street which she thought was odd.

“But by the time I had gotten parked I had forgotten about them. The other lady was parked next to me but she hadn’t gotten out,” she said.

Anderson only took a few steps past her car before she said one of the suspects punched her causing her to hit her head on the concrete, and then started kicking her.

“I was bleeding pretty bad on my head,” said Anderson.

That’s when she said the suspects grabbed her keys out her pocket, jumped in her car, and took off. The other lady in the parking lot helped call 911.

Anderson is recovering from her minor injuries but said this is a reminder to never let your guard down no matter where you are.

“Just be aware of whose lurking around,” said Anderson.

Police found Anderson’s car with the help of a Ford App that tracks the vehicle’s location.

It was located at the QuikTrip at Murdock and Broadway with only a few scratches and a dent in the driver’s door.

“Should never of happened but it has the best possible outcome, “said Anderson. “Nobody was hurt too bad. Car is in decent shape.”

The two suspects were detained and are being questioned.

The senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church tells KSN this is the first time something like this has happened at the church. The pastor said the church is taking more precautions to prevent this from happening again.