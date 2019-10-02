Thieves steal batteries, cut out catalytic converter from Starkey, Inc. vans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A local non-profit organization is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people they caught on surveillance camera stealing batteries and cutting out a catalytic converter from service vans.

Starkey, Inc. employees came to work on Monday (Sept. 30) morning to find something horribly wrong.

Colin McKenney, CEO, said in the overnight hours, thieves came on to the non-profit’s property.

“Six of the twelve [vans] we use for our routes had been targeted and batteries had been removed from all six,” said McKenney. “One of them had the catalytic converter cut from underneath it.”

The repairs will cost Starkey, Inc. more than a thousand dollars. McKenney said that will impact everyone and has already affected the services they offer.

“These vehicles are vital for a group of people we serve.” said McKenney. “It’s nearly 500, who will probably never have a driver’s license and so they are totally reliant on Starkey as their transportation resource.”

Starkey serves people in Wichita and surrounding areas who have developmental disabilities. That includes helping their clients get to important appointments, work, home and other places.

“It’s a ripple effect,” said McKenney. “You have changed people’s lives in a pretty negative way when you target these vehicles in particular.”

Luckily, the thieves were caught on surveillance camera:

“It shows generally how many [people], the general description of who they were and what type of vehicle they were driving,” said McKenney.

Officials said they are working to find an alternate place to store the vehicles to keep them safe, while hoping this does not happen again.

“They must know that we serve people who don’t have much,” said McKenney. “To just not care and to pick on a non-profit organization in particular and decide that the $30 they’re going to make by doing this is work all this disruption. I’m not sure these are folks that do have a conscious.”

Wichita Police said they are continuing to investigate this theft.

If you recognize the people or vehicle in the surveillance photos or have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

For more information about the non-profit organization or how you can help, call 316-942-4221 or visit the Starkey, Inc. website.