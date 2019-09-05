Thieves take medical supplies from Wichita non-profit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As a non-profit, Drew Brenner says every dollar counts.

That’s why the purchase of a new alarm system at Medical Loan Closet is hitting him where it hurts.

Last Friday, thieves stole pallets full of medical supply donations that had not yet been inventoried. All the contents lost are unknown, but Brenner knows one box of hospital-grade machines were taken as well as oxygen concentrators and wheelchairs.

“This hurts us because we aren’t able to give back to the community,” Brenner said.

Medical Loan Closet puts medical supplies in the hands of people who need them at little to no cost to them. They often get large donations after hours and have to inventory the items before they are categorized in the warehouse for pickup.

Volunteers came in on Saturday morning to find a broken window, torn tarps, and missing pallets of supplies that were supposed to go to Haiti.

“If they would have came in and said, ‘Hey I need this’ we would have given it to them. That’s what we’re here for,” Brenner said.

Now, the broken window and new alarm system are reminders that thieves took more than just supplies: they took supplies out of local hands that need them.