Third inmate death at Hutchinson Correction Facility, tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kansas – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate who died Friday, Dec. 18 had
tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate’s death is the third COVID-19 related death at HCF, and the
twelfth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident tested positive for the virus on Oct. 23 and was transferred to the hospital on Nov. 23. He was a 62-year old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his
condition.

