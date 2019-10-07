‘This is brilliant,’ Chiefs fans watch game on the big screen at Starlite Drive-In

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Starlite Drive-In is now giving Chiefs fans the opportunity to watch the game on the big screen.

During the month of October, the theater will be showing night home games.

The first showing on Sunday (Oct. 6) was free and you can pay the regular drive-in prices for future game showings.

“It’s almost like tailgating, but maybe even better,” said Angie Peters, Chiefs fan.

“This is awesome!,” said Bobby Stansbury, Chiefs fan. “This is amazing.”

Dozens of cars lined up and unloaded their chairs, flags and Chiefs gear just in time for kickoff.

Some even passed the time before the game started by tossing around a football themselves.

“What else could you want?” asked Stansbury. “It’s a nice, crisp, cool Fall evening. Other than being at Arrowhead [Stadium], this is better than anywhere else I can say.”

Some fans said these types of events should’ve started years ago.

“We’ve never had anything like this in Wichita before,” said Peters. “The drive-in has been here forever, so for them to come around and be like, ‘Let’s do this!’ is brilliant.”

For more information about the games being showed at Starlite and the rules for the theater, click here.