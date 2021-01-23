‘This will help several alumni’: Department of Education extends student loan payments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Listen up, students with college loans are getting a break. This week, the Department of Education extended the already yearlong break on student loan payments through September.

Alumni tell KSN News that this is music to their ears.



David Escobedo graduated with an exercise science degree in 2018, and he’s been paying off loans ever since. When the pandemic began, he did say one of his main concerns was losing his job and struggling to make those payments. So, this extension will help those alumni who have been affected.



“It was kind of like the uncertainty more than anything made it difficult and that stress, you know that pressure of the bills that you have to pay, and then on top of that, student debt can be pretty burdensome,” said Escobedo.

David says he still plans on making small payments to his student loan during this time, so he doesn’t fall behind. But says it’s nice knowing there is support out there.