Those with a need for speed got to burn some rubber against Wichita Police Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big crowd gathered at Kansas International Speedway Friday night to watch the Wichita Police Department race the people of their city, in a controlled drag race.

After several speed-related accidents, and some fatalities, Wichita Police wanted to get street racing, off the street.

Amateur racers waiting to get on the strip formed a line all the way out to Ridge Road.

The people of Wichita were not the only ones wanting to get on the strip, officers wanted to burn some rubber too.

For the first time in Kansas International Dragway history, anyone who had a set of wheels could take on the police.

Event organizer, Nic Roberts, says this attention on the dragway is great, especially after a rough 2020, “I’ve been helping out at Kansas International Dragway for a few years, and this probably by far the biggest turnout I’ve seen. The line is still going.”

And it’s for a good cause, raising awareness against illegal street racing after multiple deaths related to racing.

“We’re trying to do everything to provide a new avenue for people to come out to race,” explained Ofc. Paul Cruz with WPD. “We understand their need for speed. So if they want to come out and take advantage of being able to race one of the officers, why not?”