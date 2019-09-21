Thousands expected for Open Streets ICT in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – Douglas Avenue is open to traffic Friday but come Sunday it will be closed to traffic and open for people to walk, run, and bike freely.

“It’s all about health and wellness, the physical activity,” said Matt Martinez, Wichita Parks and Recreation.

Open Streets ICT will give those attending plenty of space to get active.

The 4.1 mile route extends from Douglas Avenue from Bluff Street in College Hill to Glenn Street in Delano. It will be lined with vendors, food trucks, and many things to do.

“We’ll have fitness activities, yoga, zumba just all kinds of activities that will be along the route,” said Martinez.

Motorized scooters are not allowed along the closed streets, but there will be extra bike Share ICT available to rent.

“So if you can’t find one at a station there will be extra ones on Laura street,” said Sahara Small, Event Coordinator with Visual Fusion.

There will be about five Q-Line trolleys available this year. That’s three more than last year.

“People who are tired from walking from down here in Delano all the way to College Hill they can jump on a trolly and come on back to the car,” said Martinez.

Organizers say last year’s event drew a crowd of about 36,000. Rain or shine, they are hoping to top that.

“Come out and enjoy downtown Douglas check out the businesses walk ride, dance, what ever you want to do down on the streets,” said Martinez.

Organizers say they will start to close streets around 10 a.m. Sunday. The kickoff celebration will take place at Kennedy Plaza at 11:30 a.m. Open Streets ICT runs until 5 p.m.

