Thousands to be vaccinated at second mass vaccination site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Everyone listed under phase two in Sedgwick County’s vaccine rollout can now schedule an appointment.

This includes appointments at a second mass vaccination site in West Wichita.

At Central Community Church, Thursday was the first-day distributing vaccines.

More than 1000 people were given shots and Central Community Church Pastor, Bob Beckler, said he expects more than 3000 to be distributed by Saturday.

Beckler said the Sedgwick County Health Department and the Kansas National Guard partnered up with the church to open up the site for the weekend.

“When the community comes to us and says, Hey, can you help us, we’re always ready to do whatever we can to help them, and especially in this whole thing with this pandemic that we’ve been through,” said Beckler.

17 National Guardsmen are assisting at the site. Major Andrew Ormond said it is another big step towards vaccinating Kansans.

“We have boots on the ground, whatever that might look like,” said Ormond. “From checking people in and processing through to monitoring for recovery, certainly giving shots of the vaccine so we’re just trying to help put an end to this thing as quick as we can with this effort of getting the shots in arms.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Emergency Management Director, Michael McNulty said another big site will help Kansas get through the phases a lot quicker.

“Every shot in an arm gets us closer to that next phase,” said McNulty. “Once we get through two, we’re on to three and four, until the end.”

For Wichita couple, Carolee and Robert Mueller, a vaccination site on the Westside near their home meant they could finally get the shot.

“It’s a direct route for most people and it’s easy to find,” said Carolee.

Pastor Beckler said he is happy to fill the gaps and help out.

“This is kind of our home and so we meet the needs and we try and reach out to our community here to our neighborhoods and so just have the ability to help them, we’re really excited about it,” said Beckler.

You can schedule an appointment at this vaccination site here: Schedule a Vaccination | Sedgwick County, Kansas

It goes until Saturday, March 13. The site will relocate to K-State Research & Extension, 7001 W. 21st St. It will operate Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.