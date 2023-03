PECK, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, three people were hurt after a crash south of Haysville early Saturday morning.

It happened right before 2 a.m. at the 9700 block of S. Broadway in Peck.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found a fire with three people hurt from a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies said it was a head-on crash.

A 29-year-old had critical injuries and two others had minor injuries, all were taken to a local hospital.