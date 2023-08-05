WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on the off-ramp from Kellogg to the Central Business District exit injured three people on Saturday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the call came in around 12:30 p.m. One person was critically injured while two sustained serious injuries.

Dispatch says one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Wichita Police Department vehicle.

The exit ramp has been blocked off while first responders work.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.