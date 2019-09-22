Three injured in overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An approximately 4-year-old child and two others were injured in a shooting around 12:30 this morning.

Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of N. Floberta for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found the toddler and the two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately transported the toddler to the hospital. The other two victims were transported by EMS. All the victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the residence. They believe it was a targeted incident and are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and police do not have any suspect descriptions.

Stay with KSN and we will update this story as more information becomes available.