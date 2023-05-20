WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two weeks ago, six of Wichita’s twelve splash pads opened up for the summer, and three more are set to open on Saturday.

At 10 a.m., the following three splash pads will open:

Boston: 6655 E. Zimmerly St.

Fairmount: 1647 N. Yale

Osage: 2121 W. 31st St. S.

Boston Park splash pad (Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation) Splash pad (Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation)

These splash pads join the other six that opened this month:

Buffalo: 10201 W. Hardtner Ave.

Edgemoor: 5813 E. 9th St. N.

Evergreen: 2700 N. Woodland Ave

Harrison (new): 1300 S. Webb Rd.

Planeview (new): 2819 Fees S.

Riverside: 720 Nims

Wichita Park & Recreation says all splash pad locations will be open by Monday, May 29.

“Fun fact… all fountains are designed to be water conscious. To start the water fountains at a splash pad, the activator button on site must be pushed,” says Wichita Park & Recreation.

Splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No admission fee is required to enter the city’s splash pads. Children and adults are encouraged to play, but no pets are allowed.

Wichita Park & Recreation recommends the following guidelines and rules:

Do not drink the water

If ill, do not visit a splash pad

Children in diapers should wear leakproof pull-ups

To learn more about the splash pads and track the process of the remaining splash pads, click here.