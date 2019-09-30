Three people arrested on drug-related charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW)– The Great Bend Police Department arrested three people for drug-related charges on 1443 18 St., Great Bend.
Shon Rome, 43, Tracy Thacker, 57, and John Melton, 47, were all arrested on Friday, Sept. 27. Police say that when they were searching the residence they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
The three suspects are being charged on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and are all booked into Barton County jail with a 10,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at (620)-793-4120.
