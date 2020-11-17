Three people hurt in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are responding to an injury accident at 13th and Rock Road Tuesday afternoon The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Three people were hurt in the crash, including one person with serious injuries and two people with minor injuries.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash investigating. Traffic is being detoured as 13th and Rock have been shut down as a result of this crash.

