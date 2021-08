(Wichita, KS) KSNW- Dee Garland dreamed about becoming a basketball coach. "The reason I started with a younger group is that you can have an imprint on them mode them," said the Wichita native coach, Dee Garland, " at a young age they focus and listen more, and then they obtain that information and build on it." The success of the team has been in the works for over the past four years. Garland has taught half of his team since they were 5 years old. "It was me pushing them, giving them information ahead of their time," Garland said.

Both teams this season have had a lot of success this year with a combined season record of 152-20. " My style of coaching is tough, really tough," said Garland, " I'm really in your face and will challenge you mentally and physically, but I also want to see you win." For Lei Tent, a basketball player's father from Asia, he appreciates Garland style of coaching. " I like it, that's why I wanted my son to play on this team. He was too nice and not aggressive, he has learned so much," explained the Tent.