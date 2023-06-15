WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted three patients at a local hospital, the Wichita Police Department said.

Wichita police say the call came out that an officer was in trouble at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

WPD says its officers were not involved. Officer Juan Rebolledo said hospital security officers were in a physical altercation with a suspect.

Rebolledo said when WPD officers arrived, they learned three adult female patients were sexually assaulted. He did not know if the victims were all on the same hospital floor or multiple floors.

Police say they arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man. Rebolledo said the man was not a hospital patient or hospital employee.

Rebolledo said this is very early in the investigation, so no other information is available now.

KSN News has contacted Ascension Via Christi about the assaults. We will update this story when we hear back.