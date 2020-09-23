Three suspects captured after trooper pursuit in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers on the KTA located a stolen vehicle on the turnpike north of Belle Plaine service area Wednesday afternoon. They attempted to make a stop but the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit.

Troopers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle using two sets of stop spikes and eventually driving through the fence off of the turnpike. Three occupants who were in the fleeing vehicle left the vehicle and took off on foot. One was captured immediately, the other two broke into an occupied residence, and stole another vehicle. That vehicle was located near 63rd street south and Hydraulic.

A second pursuit ensued, with the two perpetrators in the fleeing vehicle driving north on K-15. Troopers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention and the stolen vehicle was spun hitting another vehicle. The two suspects then tried to get away, but they were rammed by the trooper. That’s when they exited the vehicle and attempted to try to steal yet another vehicle that had pulled over to the side of the road. That’s where the chase ended and the remaining two suspects were eventually captured.

Troopers said they found firearms in the original stolen vehicle, and that the suspects may be related to burglaries in Kay County in Oklahoma, and Sumner and Sedgwick Counties in Kansas.

LATEST POSTS: