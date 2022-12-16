CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says two vehicles — a Nissan Quest and Honda Insight — were traveling north on S. Wood St. in Galena, and a third car — a Ford Edge — was traveling south.

The Nissan Quest rear-ended the Honda Insight and left the roadway. The Quest then overcorrected, striking the Edge.

The driver of the Quest, James Snow, 57, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other drivers received minor injuries.