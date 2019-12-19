Three vehicles taken in broad daylight from Wichita car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are asking for your help locating three missing vehicles taken in broad daylight from a car dealership.

Surveillance video shows the moment a suspected thief drives a white dodge challenger right off the parking lot at CarStore USA in Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

After Mark DeFalco, a reconditioning manager at the car dealership checked the surveillance camera, he soon learned two more vehicles a white Jeep Wrangler and a purple Cadillac Escalade had also been driven off the lot within a span of about three hours.

Moments before the alleged thefts began, cameras captured a vendor, who DeFalco said was on site to do dent repair on some vehicles, walk inside the key room and grab two car keys.

“It’s Christmas time we figured you know maybe he wants to make a little bit of money. We didn’t think he was going to do anything like this,” said DeFalco.

The dealership estimates $92,000 worth of inventory was taken. DeFalco said he’s not sure if the suspect was working alone or had help but said the entire ordeal is frustrating.

“I turn my back for literally I ran some errands probably 30 -40 minutes but that’s how I think he knew what he was doing.Because it didn’t take him very long to take the keys and take off with the jeep,” said DeFalco.

Police have recovered the missing Escalade. The dealership tells KSN it has recovered the Jeep but are still looking for the Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call investigators at 316-268-4407.