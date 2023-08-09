WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichitans were in federal court on Wednesday, where they were indicted by a federal grand jury of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Mana Reyes, 48, Abram Velo, 40 and Regan Riner, 30, all of Wichita, were all indicted on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office told KSN Velo and Riner’s indictments are connected but are separate from the indictment against Reyes.

Reyes was indicted on:

Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

One count of distribution of fentanyl

One count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Velo was indicted on:

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

One count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Riner was indicted on:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, along with Homeland Security Investigations, is investigating the case against Reyes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the case against Riner and Velo.