Three-year-old dies following wrong-way collision in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A three-year-old child officials said was not secured in his child safety seat during a wrong-way collision has died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Titan Pendleton, 3, died Monday, July 26 around 9 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Sgt. Paul Newton of the Wichita Falls Police Department Crash Investigations Unit advised criminal charges are expected to be filed on the mother, who was the driver in the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday, July 21 on North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wichita Street around 3:34 p.m.

According to a witness, a white Dodge Charger was traveling west on Wichita Street, driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said as the Charger approached the intersection, the driver failed to stop and was attempting to turn south onto North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Sgt. Eipper said a grey Audi was traveling north on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the right lane and did not have time to stop the vehicle when the Charger pulled out in front of them.

The Audi struck the left passenger compartment of the Charger.

Sgt. Eipper said the boy was sitting in a child safety seat on the side of impact but was not secured in the child safety seat.

Pendleton was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious injuries following the crash on Wednesday, where he later died.

Sgt. Eipper said according to witnesses, the mother drives the wrong way on Wichita Street “all the time”.