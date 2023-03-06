WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets to the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” are about to go on sale.

The American Theatre Guild is bringing the Broadway touring company of the musical to Century II Concert Hall in Wichita on June 6-18.

Tickets go on sale on March 13, starting at 10 a.m. at BroadwayWichita.com or by calling 316-755-7328.

Show dates and times are the following:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Ticket prices will range from $49 to $119, with a select number of premium seats available from $149 for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Customers are limited to eight tickets. Full details will be announced closer to the event date, according to The American Theatre Guild.

For more about the musical, click here.