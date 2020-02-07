Time to nominate public service employees for annual excellence award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If a public service worker has gone out of their way to help you, there is a way for you to thank them.

The City of Wichita, Sedgwick County and Wichita Public Schools are asking the public to nominate employees for the annual Excellence in Public Service Award.

A committee will pick the winners, one City of Wichita employee, one Sedgwick County employee, and one USD 259 employee.

The three winners will be surprised at their jobs in April. They will also receive $2,5000 and will be honored at a reception.

A nominee should exhibit:

· Exemplary performance that has contributed to the public interest

· Innovative problem-solving skills that have improved service delivery

· Adherence to high ethical standards in carrying out job responsibilities

· A record of community involvement through participation in civic organizations

If you want to nominate an employee, nomination forms are available in the City Manager’s Office, the County Manager’s Office and Wichita Public Schools’ Strategic Communications Office.

Nominations will also be accepted online. Click here for the link.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

This is the 32nd year for the awards program. It is sponsored by KSN and the DeVore Foundation.

