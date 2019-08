NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Newton only have a few days remaining to weigh-in on the school bond.

A mail-in ballot has been sent to residents with execations they will return them for counting soon after.

The first question increases security at schools and costs $61 million. The second part would add a new elementary school.

The mail-in ballot must be at the courthouse by noon on Tuesday, September 3.