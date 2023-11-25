WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Much of Kansas is experiencing snow, rain and inclement weather on Saturday.
While the best advice is to just stay home, some people have no choice but to get out in the weather.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority on Saturday posted on Facebook, giving tips to people who will have to drive in the wet weather.
Techniques for “Help, I’m stuck!”
- Don’t spin your wheels
- Turn wheels back and forth to clear a path
- Use sand, salt, litter or gravel or traction
Techniques for “I want to pass”
- Don’t pass snow plows
- Maintain a safe driving speed and distance for the conditions
- Increase windshield wiper speed for maximum visibility
Techniques for “The car is skidding!”
- Keep foot off the gas and brake pedals
- Turn the wheel and look in desired direction
- Brake gently once control of vehicle is gained
Techniques for “I need to stop!”
- Increase your following distance
- Brake sooner and gradually
- Reduce speed before braking
Stay tuned to KSN News for the latest weather updates.