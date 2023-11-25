WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Much of Kansas is experiencing snow, rain and inclement weather on Saturday.

While the best advice is to just stay home, some people have no choice but to get out in the weather.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority on Saturday posted on Facebook, giving tips to people who will have to drive in the wet weather.

Techniques for “Help, I’m stuck!”

Don’t spin your wheels

Turn wheels back and forth to clear a path

Use sand, salt, litter or gravel or traction

Techniques for “I want to pass”

Don’t pass snow plows

Maintain a safe driving speed and distance for the conditions

Increase windshield wiper speed for maximum visibility

Techniques for “The car is skidding!”

Keep foot off the gas and brake pedals

Turn the wheel and look in desired direction

Brake gently once control of vehicle is gained

Techniques for “I need to stop!”

Increase your following distance

Brake sooner and gradually

Reduce speed before braking

Stay tuned to KSN News for the latest weather updates.