TKAAM remembers Dockum Sit-in, Senior Wednesday Conversation at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “TKAAM Senior Wednesday presents “Remembering Dockum” where Dr. Galyn A. Vesey, Wichita’s own Living Legend, stops by The Kansas African American Museum for a Senior Wednesday conversation with TKAAM Education & Community Outreach Director, Lona L. Reeves, PhD on TKAAM’s stage at 1:30 pm.

Dr. Vesey recalls the 23 days of the Dockum Sit-in, The Civil Rights event, he participated in 62 summers ago this week in downtown Wichita. The event opened Dockum drugstore lunch counters to People of Color across the state of Kansas.

Limited seats are available for those who come to downtown to meet Wichita’s own Living Legend, Dr. Galyn A. Vesey, Live at The Museum or watch the event Live via Facebook on The Museum’s Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/TKAAM). Senior Wednesday admission is $4 for all guests and FREE for TKAAM members. FREE garage parking is available across the street for all TKAAM visitors (remember to bring your ticket).

SHADES of Strength & Beauty, TKAAM Curator Paris Cunningham’s latest exhibition is showing in TKAAM’s Main Gallery, offers those who visit The Museum an added bonus. TKAAM stated they practice Sedgwick County Covid-19 guidelines including limited capacity, face-masks, social distancing, and regular sanitizing.