PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A toddler was transported to a hospital early Friday morning in Phillips County after police say they were exposed to a possible illicit drug.
A news release from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after midnight on Friday, Oct. 21, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Cable Rd.
The warrant was a result of a call to the Phillips County Hospital Emergency Room, which reported a 20-month-old child had been exposed to a possible illicit drug.
A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
The child’s condition is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The child is not related to the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.