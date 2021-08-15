Topeka lawyer disbarred after hit-and-run crash conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka attorney who was convicted in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been disbarred. The Kansas Supreme Court revoked Roy Artman’s law license because of his role in the fatal 2016 crash that killed 29-year-old Anthony Espinoza.

He was found guilty in 2019 of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. According to court records, Artman struck two people who were changing a tire on their vehicle while he was driving on Interstate 70 between Topeka and Lawrence.

Espinoza was killed and the other person was injured. Artman was sentenced to 24 months of probation after he was convicted in November 2019.

