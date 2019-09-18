Topeka man accidentally shoots himself

TOPEKA, KAN (KSNW)- A Topeka man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Tuesday, after accidentally shooting himself.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 26-year-old Keeno Collins was in possession of an unlawful firearm during the incident.

Collins admitted to the courtroom that officers found him on the grounds of the Topeka West High School injured from a gunshot wound to his upper left arm.

Initially, Collins told police that he couldn’t recall what happened, but police found a gun nearby and were able to get a DNA match to Collins.

According to a press release, Collins was prohibited from using a firearm due to a prior drug related conviction back in 2015.

