Topeka man pleads guilty to driving getaway car in KFC robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Topeka man pleaded guilty Monday to driving a getaway car during a robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Justin Alexander McClelland, 32, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty one count of aiding and abetting robbery. In his plea, McClelland admitted he drove a co-defendant to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant where a co-defendant committed the robbery. Then McClelland drove the co-defendant away from the robbery.

Co-defendant Joshua Musgraves, 26, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to robbery and is set for sentencing Oct. 7.

McClelland is set for sentencing Nov. 5. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of three years in federal prison.

McAllister commended the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.