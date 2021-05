TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating a fatal weekend shooting at a mobile home park. Police said the shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Saturday in north Topeka.

Officers who responded to the area found a victim with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. On Sunday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Shakeita Young of Topeka.

No arrests were reported immediately.