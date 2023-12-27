TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Going to Israel is nothing new for Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi Sam Stern. He’s been there many times, including just earlier this year. But now, with the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, he’s going back. And it won’t be the same as other trips.

“This trip is going to be very different from my previous trips,” Rabbi Stern said. “I was just there in July for a totally different reason. For learning. And this is going to be a mission for solidarity and to show support.”

During his time in Israel, Rabbi Stern won’t have just one task but rather many different avenues of lending help and support.

“We’re gonna volunteer at aid centers. We’re going to meet with families, as I mentioned. We’re going to tour border communities that were devastated by the Oct. 7 attacks. We’re going to have the opportunity to meet a lot of people and also bear witness to a lot of the atrocities that were committed,” Rabbi Stern said.

He’s not doing it alone. Rabbi Stern will be making the trip with others through the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition.

“This trip is going to have rabbis from across the country,” Rabbi Stern said. “There’s one or two rabbis from Florida. There’s a rabbi from New York, California, and Texas; I’m the only representative from Kansas.”

While Rabbi Stern won’t be gone for long, he thanks others in the congregation for stepping up while he’s away.

“There are many synagogues that have two, three, maybe even four rabbis,” Rabbi Stern said. “At this synagogue, I’m the only rabbi. So, congregants have to step up and lead services and do certain things since I’m not here. And, so, it’s very kind of them to give me that time.”

Rabbi Stern plans to leave for Israel just before the end of the year and stay through the first week of January.